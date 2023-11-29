De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings take the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 124-123 win over the Warriors, Fox put up 29 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

We're going to break down Fox's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 27.5 29.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 Assists 5.5 6.1 PRA -- 40.6 PR -- 34.5 3PM 2.5 3.1



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Clippers

Fox has taken 22.1 shots per game this season and made 10.5 per game, which account for 16.9% and 17.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 3.1 threes per game, or 14.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Fox's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.9 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Clippers have conceded 108.4 points per game, which is sixth-best in the league.

The Clippers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 44.2 rebounds per game.

Allowing 24.6 assists per game, the Clippers are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Clippers give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 34 33 7 7 1 0 1 2/24/2023 45 42 5 12 2 0 5 12/3/2022 28 14 6 4 1 1 0 10/22/2022 32 36 5 4 3 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.