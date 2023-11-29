The Sacramento Kings (10-6) are only 1.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (7-9) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KTLA.

Kings vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KTLA

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KTLA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 114 - Clippers 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Kings (+ 1.5)

Kings (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-3.4)

Kings (-3.4) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.5

The Clippers (6-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 37.5% of the time, 18.7% less often than the Kings (9-7-0) this season.

Los Angeles (5-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (41.7%) than Sacramento (5-0) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (100%).

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 31.2% of the time this season (five out of 16), less often than Sacramento's games have (eight out of 16).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Clippers are 7-5, while the Kings are 4-1 as moneyline underdogs.

Kings Performance Insights

The Kings put up 116.1 points per game and give up 115.8, ranking them ninth in the league offensively and 21st defensively.

With 43.6 rebounds per game and 44.4 rebounds conceded, Sacramento is 21st and 20th in the NBA, respectively.

At 27.3 assists per game, the Kings are seventh in the league.

Sacramento is 13th in the NBA in turnovers per game (13.1) and ninth in turnovers forced (14.5).

Beyond the arc, the Kings are fifth-best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (14.8). They are 19th in 3-point percentage at 35.1%.

