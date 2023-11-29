Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:33 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Clark County, Nevada? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cheyenne High School at Canyon Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moapa Valley High School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mojave High School at Cheyenne High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rancho High School at Shadow Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinecrest Academy- Sloan Canyon at Pinecrest Academy Cadence
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 29
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
