Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Clark County, Nevada? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cheyenne High School at Canyon Springs High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 29

6:30 PM PT on November 29 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Moapa Valley High School at Chaparral High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 29

6:30 PM PT on November 29 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Mojave High School at Cheyenne High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 29

6:30 PM PT on November 29 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Rancho High School at Shadow Ridge High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 29

6:30 PM PT on November 29 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinecrest Academy- Sloan Canyon at Pinecrest Academy Cadence