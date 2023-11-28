Will Zach Whitecloud score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Zach Whitecloud score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Whitecloud stats and insights

Whitecloud is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.

Whitecloud has no points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 74 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

