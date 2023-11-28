The Vegas Golden Knights, William Karlsson included, will play the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Karlsson's props? Here is some information to help you.

William Karlsson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 17:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

Karlsson has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

Karlsson has a point in 15 games this season (out of 22), including multiple points six times.

In 10 of 22 games this year, Karlsson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Karlsson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 74 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 22 Games 10 21 Points 6 10 Goals 3 11 Assists 3

