Will William Carrier Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 28?
When the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will William Carrier score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will William Carrier score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500
Carrier stats and insights
- In three of 19 games this season, Carrier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Oilers.
- Carrier has no points on the power play.
- He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are allowing 74 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.
Carrier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:31
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:30
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|7:58
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:52
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|13:30
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Away
|L 4-2
Golden Knights vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
