Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washoe County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Washoe County, Nevada today? We have what you need below.
Washoe County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carson High School at Sparks High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 28
- Location: Sparks, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edward C. Reed High School at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 28
- Location: RENO, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Damonte Ranch High School at Spanish Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 28
- Location: Sparks, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
