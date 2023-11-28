The UNLV Rebels (2-3) take on the Akron Zips (4-2) as 3.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

UNLV vs. Akron Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNLV -3.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNLV Betting Records & Stats

UNLV and its opponents have combined to score more than 141.5 points in four of five games this season.

UNLV has an average point total of 147.4 in its outings this year, 5.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Rebels are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, UNLV has won two out of the three games in which it has been favored.

The Rebels have played as a favorite of -155 or more once this season and won that game.

UNLV has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UNLV vs. Akron Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNLV 4 80% 72.8 150.3 74.6 141.3 147.1 Akron 2 50% 77.5 150.3 66.7 141.3 141.5

Additional UNLV Insights & Trends

The Rebels average 72.8 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 66.7 the Zips give up.

UNLV has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 2-2 record overall when scoring more than 66.7 points.

UNLV vs. Akron Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNLV 2-3-0 1-1 4-1-0 Akron 2-2-0 0-0 2-2-0

UNLV vs. Akron Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNLV Akron 9-7 Home Record 15-1 5-5 Away Record 5-6 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.