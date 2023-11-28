The UNLV Rebels (1-1) will play the Akron Zips (3-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.

UNLV vs. Akron Game Information

UNLV Top Players (2022-23)

  • Elijah Harkless: 19.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Keshon Gilbert: 11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Luis Rodriguez: 10.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • David Muoka: 4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Justin Webster: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Akron Top Players (2022-23)

  • Enrique Freeman: 16.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Xavier Castaneda: 21.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Trendon Hankerson: 9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Greg Tribble: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sammy Hunter: 8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

UNLV vs. Akron Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UNLV Rank UNLV AVG Akron AVG Akron Rank
115th 74.3 Points Scored 74.6 109th
174th 70 Points Allowed 66.9 79th
220th 31.2 Rebounds 32.2 147th
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th
85th 8.2 3pt Made 9.1 30th
193rd 12.8 Assists 13.4 150th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

