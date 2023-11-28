Tuesday's game between the UNLV Rebels (2-3) and Akron Zips (4-2) squaring off at Thomas & Mack Center has a projected final score of 74-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UNLV, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on November 28.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNLV vs. Akron Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UNLV vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 74, Akron 70

Spread & Total Prediction for UNLV vs. Akron

Computer Predicted Spread: UNLV (-4.0)

UNLV (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.2

UNLV has a 2-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Akron, who is 2-2-0 ATS. The Rebels have a 4-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Zips have a record of 2-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UNLV Performance Insights

The Rebels are being outscored by 1.8 points per game with a -9 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.8 points per game (223rd in college basketball) and allow 74.6 per outing (259th in college basketball).

UNLV falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It is collecting 29.0 rebounds per game (320th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.6 per contest.

UNLV connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (228th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

The Rebels score 98.3 points per 100 possessions (110th in college basketball), while giving up 100.7 points per 100 possessions (335th in college basketball).

UNLV has won the turnover battle by 1.8 turnovers per game, committing 9.6 (40th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.4 (247th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.