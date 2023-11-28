The UNLV Rebels (2-3) take on the Akron Zips (4-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 on MW Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UNLV vs. Akron matchup.

UNLV vs. Akron Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • How to Watch on TV: MW Network

UNLV vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNLV Moneyline Akron Moneyline
BetMGM UNLV (-2.5) 140.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel UNLV (-2.5) 140.5 -144 +120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UNLV vs. Akron Betting Trends

  • UNLV has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • Rebels games have hit the over four out of five times this season.
  • Akron has won two games against the spread this season.
  • Zips games have hit the over twice this year.

UNLV Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Bookmakers rate UNLV considerably higher (83rd in the country) than the computer rankings do (136th).
  • The implied probability of UNLV winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

