UNLV vs. Akron: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:27 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UNLV Rebels (2-3) take on the Akron Zips (4-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 on MW Network.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UNLV vs. Akron matchup.
UNLV vs. Akron Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
UNLV vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UNLV Moneyline
|Akron Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UNLV (-2.5)
|140.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|UNLV (-2.5)
|140.5
|-144
|+120
UNLV vs. Akron Betting Trends
- UNLV has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Rebels games have hit the over four out of five times this season.
- Akron has won two games against the spread this season.
- Zips games have hit the over twice this year.
UNLV Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Bookmakers rate UNLV considerably higher (83rd in the country) than the computer rankings do (136th).
- The implied probability of UNLV winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
