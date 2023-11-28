The Akron Zips (4-2) take on the UNLV Rebels (2-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Thomas & Mack Center. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UNLV vs. Akron Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UNLV Stats Insights

The Rebels are shooting 47% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Zips allow to opponents.

UNLV has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Rebels are the 322nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Zips rank 242nd.

The Rebels average 6.1 more points per game (72.8) than the Zips allow (66.7).

UNLV is 2-2 when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UNLV posted 74.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 74.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 0.3 points per contest.

The Rebels surrendered 69.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was four fewer points than they allowed in road games (73.3).

At home, UNLV drained 1.1 fewer treys per game (7.6) than on the road (8.7). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to when playing on the road (36.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNLV Upcoming Schedule