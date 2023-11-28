How to Watch UNLV vs. Akron on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:17 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Akron Zips (4-2) take on the UNLV Rebels (2-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Thomas & Mack Center. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.
UNLV vs. Akron Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: Stadium
UNLV Stats Insights
- The Rebels are shooting 47% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Zips allow to opponents.
- UNLV has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 322nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Zips rank 242nd.
- The Rebels average 6.1 more points per game (72.8) than the Zips allow (66.7).
- UNLV is 2-2 when scoring more than 66.7 points.
UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UNLV posted 74.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 74.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 0.3 points per contest.
- The Rebels surrendered 69.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was four fewer points than they allowed in road games (73.3).
- At home, UNLV drained 1.1 fewer treys per game (7.6) than on the road (8.7). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to when playing on the road (36.3%).
UNLV Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|W 82-68
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/20/2023
|Florida State
|L 83-75
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|Richmond
|L 82-65
|Ocean Center
|11/28/2023
|Akron
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
|12/9/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
