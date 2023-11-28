The Akron Zips (4-2) take on the UNLV Rebels (2-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Thomas & Mack Center. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

UNLV vs. Akron Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: Stadium
UNLV Stats Insights

  • The Rebels are shooting 47% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Zips allow to opponents.
  • UNLV has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Rebels are the 322nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Zips rank 242nd.
  • The Rebels average 6.1 more points per game (72.8) than the Zips allow (66.7).
  • UNLV is 2-2 when scoring more than 66.7 points.

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UNLV posted 74.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 74.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 0.3 points per contest.
  • The Rebels surrendered 69.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was four fewer points than they allowed in road games (73.3).
  • At home, UNLV drained 1.1 fewer treys per game (7.6) than on the road (8.7). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to when playing on the road (36.3%).

UNLV Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Pepperdine W 82-68 Firestone Fieldhouse
11/20/2023 Florida State L 83-75 Ocean Center
11/21/2023 Richmond L 82-65 Ocean Center
11/28/2023 Akron - Thomas & Mack Center
12/6/2023 @ Dayton - UD Arena
12/9/2023 Loyola Marymount - Dollar Loan Center

