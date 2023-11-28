Should you bet on Paul Cotter to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers go head to head on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Cotter stats and insights

In three of 22 games this season, Cotter has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.

Cotter has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

Cotter averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 74 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Cotter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:32 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:21 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:00 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:11 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:58 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:58 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 6:05 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:05 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 4-2

Golden Knights vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

