Two teams at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the Edmonton Oilers (13th in the Western Conference at 7-12-1) and the Vegas Golden Knights (first in the Western Conference at 14-5-3), square off on Tuesday, November 28 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have registered a 3-5-2 record after totaling 20 total goals (six power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 17.6%). Their opponents have scored a combined 23 goals in those games.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Tuesday's hockey action.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (+110)

Golden Knights (+110) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 4-3-7 record in overtime matchups this season and a 14-5-3 overall record.

Vegas has earned nine points (3-0-3) in its six games decided by one goal.

This season the Golden Knights scored just one goal in two games and they finished 0-1-1 in those matchups.

Vegas has earned six points (3-1-0 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Golden Knights have earned 24 points in their 13 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal in six games has a record of 4-0-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 6-5-0 (12 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Golden Knights went 7-0-3 in those contests (17 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 13th 3.3 Goals Scored 3.05 18th 30th 3.7 Goals Allowed 2.36 1st 4th 33.1 Shots 31.4 14th 7th 28.6 Shots Allowed 30 14th 6th 25.68% Power Play % 22.08% 11th 20th 77.22% Penalty Kill % 86.57% 6th

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

