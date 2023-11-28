Will Nicolas Roy Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 28?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Edmonton Oilers, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Nicolas Roy to light the lamp for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Roy stats and insights
- In three of 13 games this season, Roy has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Roy averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.0%.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have given up 74 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.
Roy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|16:31
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|15:47
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Away
|W 6-5
|10/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|14:13
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|13:20
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/17/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Golden Knights vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
