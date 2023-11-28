Will Nicolas Hague Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 28?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is set for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Nicolas Hague find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Hague stats and insights
- Hague has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.
- Hague has zero points on the power play.
- Hague averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 74 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.
Hague recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:32
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:02
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:10
|Away
|W 5-3
Golden Knights vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
