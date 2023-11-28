The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is set for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Nicolas Hague find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Hague stats and insights

  • Hague has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.
  • Hague has zero points on the power play.
  • Hague averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 74 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Hague recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:32 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:02 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:43 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:53 Away L 3-0
10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:38 Home W 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:30 Home W 3-2
10/21/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:02 Away W 5-3
10/19/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:10 Away W 5-3

Golden Knights vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

