The Vegas Golden Knights, Mark Stone included, will face the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Stone available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Mark Stone vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Stone Season Stats Insights

Stone has averaged 19:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

Stone has scored a goal in four of 22 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Stone has a point in 11 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In nine of 22 games this year, Stone has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Stone's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he goes over.

There is a 47.6% chance of Stone having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Stone Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 74 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 22 Games 8 18 Points 6 5 Goals 4 13 Assists 2

