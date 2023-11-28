On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Mark Stone going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Stone stats and insights

  • In four of 22 games this season, Stone has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.
  • On the power play, Stone has accumulated two goals and six assists.
  • Stone averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have given up 74 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 19.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Stone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:04 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 20:16 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 21:40 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:03 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:29 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2

Golden Knights vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

