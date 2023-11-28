Malik Monk and his Sacramento Kings teammates will take the court versus the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Monk had 17 points in his previous game, which ended in a 124-111 win against the Timberwolves.

If you'd like to make predictions on Monk's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.2 12.3 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 3.1 Assists 4.5 5.0 5.0 PRA -- 21 20.4 PR -- 16 15.4 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.3



Malik Monk Insights vs. the Warriors

Monk has taken 10.5 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 11.7% and 9.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Monk is averaging 6.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Kings rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.6. His opponents, the Warriors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 102.7 possessions per contest.

The Warriors are the 18th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 114 points per contest.

On the glass, the Warriors have given up 44.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Warriors are ranked 11th in the league, allowing 24.9 per game.

The Warriors give up 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

Malik Monk vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 25 16 3 2 3 2 0 10/27/2023 18 9 0 6 1 1 0

