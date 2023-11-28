The Sacramento Kings (9-6) host the Golden State Warriors (8-9) after winning four home games in a row. The Kings are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 116 - Warriors 114

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 2.5)

Warriors (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-1.7)

Kings (-1.7) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.5

The Kings (9-6-0 ATS) have covered the spread 60% of the time, 30.6% more often than the Warriors (5-12-0) this season.

Golden State covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Sacramento covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (33.3%).

Sacramento's games have gone over the total 46.7% of the time this season (seven out of 15), less often than Golden State's games have (nine out of 17).

The Kings have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-5) this season, higher than the .286 winning percentage for the Warriors as a moneyline underdog (2-5).

Kings Performance Insights

The Kings rank 10th in the NBA with 115.5 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, they rank 21st with 115.3 points allowed per game.

With 43.5 boards per game, Sacramento ranks 21st in the NBA. It allows 43.9 rebounds per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

This year, the Kings rank seventh in the league in assists, dishing out 27.4 per game.

With 13.3 turnovers per game, Sacramento is 14th in the NBA. It forces 14.3 turnovers per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Kings rank fifth-best in the NBA by sinking 14.8 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 19th in the league at 35.2%.

