Domantas Sabonis, Top Kings Players to Watch vs. the Warriors - November 28
The Sacramento Kings (9-6) and the Golden State Warriors (8-9) are set to play on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center, with a tip-off time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Domantas Sabonis is one of the players to watch.
How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Kings' Last Game
In their previous game, the Kings beat the Timberwolves on Friday, 124-111. Their leading scorer was De'Aaron Fox with 36 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Aaron Fox
|36
|7
|12
|1
|0
|3
|Harrison Barnes
|18
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Malik Monk
|17
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
Kings vs Warriors Additional Info
Kings Players to Watch
- Sabonis averages 19.9 points, 12.3 boards and 7.0 assists per game, making 62.0% of shots from the field (fourth in league).
- Fox posts 29.9 points, 4.3 boards and 6.0 assists per contest, shooting 48.0% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 5.0 assists and 2.8 boards per game.
- Keegan Murray puts up 13.2 points, 6.2 boards and 2.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Kevin Huerter's numbers for the season are 12.6 points, 2.9 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Domantas Sabonis
|21.1
|11.4
|7.6
|0.7
|1.1
|0.5
|De'Aaron Fox
|20.5
|3.0
|4.2
|1.2
|0.1
|2.3
|Kevin Huerter
|14.3
|3.3
|2.7
|1.1
|0.2
|3.0
|Malik Monk
|12.3
|3.1
|5.0
|1.0
|0.2
|2.3
|Keegan Murray
|10.7
|4.9
|1.5
|1.1
|0.4
|1.6
