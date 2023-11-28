The Sacramento Kings (9-6) and the Golden State Warriors (8-9) are set to play on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center, with a tip-off time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Domantas Sabonis is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Kings' Last Game

In their previous game, the Kings beat the Timberwolves on Friday, 124-111. Their leading scorer was De'Aaron Fox with 36 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 36 7 12 1 0 3 Harrison Barnes 18 4 2 1 0 2 Malik Monk 17 2 0 1 0 3

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis averages 19.9 points, 12.3 boards and 7.0 assists per game, making 62.0% of shots from the field (fourth in league).

Fox posts 29.9 points, 4.3 boards and 6.0 assists per contest, shooting 48.0% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 5.0 assists and 2.8 boards per game.

Keegan Murray puts up 13.2 points, 6.2 boards and 2.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Kevin Huerter's numbers for the season are 12.6 points, 2.9 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 21.1 11.4 7.6 0.7 1.1 0.5 De'Aaron Fox 20.5 3.0 4.2 1.2 0.1 2.3 Kevin Huerter 14.3 3.3 2.7 1.1 0.2 3.0 Malik Monk 12.3 3.1 5.0 1.0 0.2 2.3 Keegan Murray 10.7 4.9 1.5 1.1 0.4 1.6

