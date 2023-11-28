Player prop betting options for Domantas Sabonis, Stephen Curry and others are available in the Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors matchup at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -111) 13.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: -135) 0.5 (Over: +142)

Sabonis has put up 19.9 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.4 points higher than Tuesday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (13.5).

Sabonis has averaged seven assists per game, 0.5 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Sabonis has hit 0.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Tuesday.

Get Sabonis gear at Fanatics!

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: -139)

The 29.5-point prop total set for De'Aaron Fox on Tuesday is 0.4 less than his season scoring average (29.9).

He averages 0.2 less rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.

Fox's assists average -- six -- is 0.5 higher than Tuesday's over/under (5.5).

His 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: +110) 5.5 (Over: +108)

The 29.5-point over/under for Curry on Tuesday is 0.2 lower than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of 4.6 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (4.5).

Curry's assist average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Tuesday's over/under (4.5).

Curry averages 5.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (5.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.