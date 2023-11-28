The Sacramento Kings (9-6) aim to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (8-9) on November 28, 2023.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

This season, the Kings have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Warriors' opponents have made.

Sacramento has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Warriors are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 21st.

The 115.5 points per game the Kings average are just 1.5 more points than the Warriors give up (114).

Sacramento is 8-0 when scoring more than 114 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings are scoring 120.8 points per game this season at home, which is 7.9 more points than they're averaging in road games (112.9).

Sacramento is surrendering 117 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 2.5 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (114.5).

In home games, the Kings are draining 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (14.6) than in away games (14.9). They also have a lower three-point percentage at home (34.1%) compared to when playing on the road (35.7%).

Kings Injuries