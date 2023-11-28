How to Watch the Kings vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:31 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (9-6) aim to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (8-9) on November 28, 2023.
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Kings vs Warriors Additional Info
|Kings vs Warriors Injury Report
|Kings vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Kings vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Warriors Prediction
|Kings vs Warriors Player Props
Kings Stats Insights
- This season, the Kings have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Warriors' opponents have made.
- Sacramento has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Warriors are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 21st.
- The 115.5 points per game the Kings average are just 1.5 more points than the Warriors give up (114).
- Sacramento is 8-0 when scoring more than 114 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings are scoring 120.8 points per game this season at home, which is 7.9 more points than they're averaging in road games (112.9).
- Sacramento is surrendering 117 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 2.5 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (114.5).
- In home games, the Kings are draining 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (14.6) than in away games (14.9). They also have a lower three-point percentage at home (34.1%) compared to when playing on the road (35.7%).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Keon Ellis
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Keegan Murray
|Out
|Back
|Alex Len
|Out
|Ankle
