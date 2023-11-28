The Sacramento Kings' (9-6) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for a Tuesday, November 28 game against the Golden State Warriors (8-9) at Golden 1 Center. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Kings earned a 124-111 victory against the Timberwolves. De'Aaron Fox's team-leading 36 points paced the Kings in the victory.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Keon Ellis SG Questionable Ankle 3.4 1.8 0.9 Keegan Murray SF Questionable Back 13.2 6.2 2.0 Alex Len C Out Ankle 2.5 2.7 0.8

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II: Questionable (Foot)

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT

