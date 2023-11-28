Kings vs. Warriors Injury Report Today - November 28
The Sacramento Kings' (9-6) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for a Tuesday, November 28 game against the Golden State Warriors (8-9) at Golden 1 Center. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET.
In their last matchup on Friday, the Kings earned a 124-111 victory against the Timberwolves. De'Aaron Fox's team-leading 36 points paced the Kings in the victory.
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Keon Ellis
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|3.4
|1.8
|0.9
|Keegan Murray
|SF
|Questionable
|Back
|13.2
|6.2
|2.0
|Alex Len
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|2.5
|2.7
|0.8
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today
Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II: Questionable (Foot)
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
