The Sacramento Kings (9-6) host the Golden State Warriors (8-9) after winning four home games in a row. The Kings are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 238.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -2.5 238.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's 15 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 238.5 points six times.

Sacramento's outings this year have an average point total of 230.9, 7.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Kings have a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Sacramento has entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won five of those games.

This season, Sacramento has won three of its six games when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Kings.

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 6 40% 115.5 229.7 115.3 229.3 231.9 Warriors 2 11.8% 114.2 229.7 114.0 229.3 226.9

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Kings have hit the over five times.

Sacramento owns the same winning percentage against the spread at home (.600) as it does in away games.

The Kings put up just 1.5 more points per game (115.5) than the Warriors allow (114.0).

When Sacramento puts up more than 114.0 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Kings and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 9-6 2-4 7-8 Warriors 5-12 3-3 9-8

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights

Kings Warriors 115.5 Points Scored (PG) 114.2 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 7-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-4 8-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 115.3 Points Allowed (PG) 114.0 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 6-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-5 5-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-4

