Kings vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (9-6) host the Golden State Warriors (8-9) after winning four home games in a row. The Kings are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 238.5.
Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-2.5
|238.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento's 15 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 238.5 points six times.
- Sacramento's outings this year have an average point total of 230.9, 7.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Kings have a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Sacramento has entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won five of those games.
- This season, Sacramento has won three of its six games when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Kings.
Kings vs Warriors Additional Info
|Kings vs Warriors Injury Report
|Kings vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Kings vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|6
|40%
|115.5
|229.7
|115.3
|229.3
|231.9
|Warriors
|2
|11.8%
|114.2
|229.7
|114.0
|229.3
|226.9
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Kings have hit the over five times.
- Sacramento owns the same winning percentage against the spread at home (.600) as it does in away games.
- The Kings put up just 1.5 more points per game (115.5) than the Warriors allow (114.0).
- When Sacramento puts up more than 114.0 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|9-6
|2-4
|7-8
|Warriors
|5-12
|3-3
|9-8
Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Kings
|Warriors
|115.5
|114.2
|10
|13
|7-1
|3-4
|8-0
|6-1
|115.3
|114.0
|21
|18
|6-1
|5-5
|5-2
|6-4
