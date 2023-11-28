The Sacramento Kings (9-6) host the Golden State Warriors (8-9) after winning four home games in a row. The Kings are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 238.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: TNT
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -2.5 238.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento's 15 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 238.5 points six times.
  • Sacramento's outings this year have an average point total of 230.9, 7.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Kings have a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Sacramento has entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won five of those games.
  • This season, Sacramento has won three of its six games when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Kings.

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 6 40% 115.5 229.7 115.3 229.3 231.9
Warriors 2 11.8% 114.2 229.7 114.0 229.3 226.9

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • The Kings have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Kings have hit the over five times.
  • Sacramento owns the same winning percentage against the spread at home (.600) as it does in away games.
  • The Kings put up just 1.5 more points per game (115.5) than the Warriors allow (114.0).
  • When Sacramento puts up more than 114.0 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Kings and Warriors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 9-6 2-4 7-8
Warriors 5-12 3-3 9-8

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights

Kings Warriors
115.5
Points Scored (PG)
 114.2
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 13
7-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-4
8-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 6-1
115.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.0
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
6-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 5-5
5-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 6-4

