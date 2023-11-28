Pacific Division rivals meet when the Sacramento Kings (5-4) welcome in the Golden State Warriors (6-6) at Golden 1 Center, tipping off on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. It's the third matchup between the squads this year.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis averages 17.7 points, 5.7 assists and 15.0 boards per contest.

Keegan Murray averages 16.0 points, 2.3 assists and 7.7 boards per game.

Harrison Barnes averages 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 60.0% from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made treys per game.

Malik Monk averages 13.7 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds.

Kevin Huerter posts 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.0 steals and 1.0 block.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry is putting up 30.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He's also draining 50.9% of his shots from the floor and 44.7% from beyond the arc, with 5.7 triples per contest (second in league).

The Warriors are receiving 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game from Chris Paul this year.

Kevon Looney is putting up 6.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 60.0% of his shots from the field.

Dario Saric is putting up 5.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is making 27.3% of his shots from the field and 30.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.

Moses Moody gets the Warriors 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while delivering 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Kings vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Kings Warriors 113.4 Points Avg. 112.9 114.4 Points Allowed Avg. 110.8 45.2% Field Goal % 44.5% 33.6% Three Point % 34.8%

