Kevin Huerter and the Sacramento Kings face the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Huerter totaled 10 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 124-111 win versus the Timberwolves.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 12.5 12.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 Assists 2.5 2.9 PRA -- 19.8 PR -- 16.9 3PM 2.5 2.5



Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 11.2% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 15.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Huerter's opponents, the Warriors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 102.7 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.6.

The Warriors are the 18th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 114 points per game.

The Warriors are the 19th-ranked team in the league, allowing 44.7 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Warriors are ranked 11th in the NBA, conceding 24.9 per contest.

Allowing 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 27 11 9 3 1 0 1 10/27/2023 16 0 2 2 0 1 0

