Jonathan Marchessault will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Vegas Golden Knights face the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Marchessault has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 17:32 on the ice per game.

Marchessault has scored a goal in a game six times this season over 22 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 10 of 22 games this year, Marchessault has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In five of 22 games this year, Marchessault has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Marchessault's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

Marchessault has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 74 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 22 Games 10 14 Points 13 9 Goals 8 5 Assists 5

