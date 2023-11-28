Jack Eichel will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Vegas Golden Knights face the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Fancy a bet on Eichel? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jack Eichel vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Eichel has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 20:28 on the ice per game.

Eichel has scored a goal in seven of 22 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Eichel has a point in 14 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points five times.

Eichel has an assist in 10 of 22 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Eichel's implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eichel has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eichel Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 74 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 22 Games 10 20 Points 14 8 Goals 4 12 Assists 10

