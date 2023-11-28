The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jack Eichel find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Eichel stats and insights

  • In seven of 22 games this season, Eichel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He takes 4.2 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 74 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Eichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:01 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:14 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:16 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 21:50 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 25:26 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:29 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:22 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:31 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 20:38 Away L 4-2

Golden Knights vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

