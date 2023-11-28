The Sacramento Kings, with Harrison Barnes, face off versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Barnes, in his previous game (November 24 win against the Timberwolves), produced 18 points.

With prop bets in place for Barnes, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.6 11.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.2 Assists -- 1.5 1.6 PRA -- 17.2 15.9 PR -- 15.7 14.3 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.6



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Warriors

Barnes is responsible for taking 9.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 13.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Barnes' Kings average 103.6 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Warriors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 102.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Warriors have given up 114.0 points per contest, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

The Warriors are the 19th-ranked team in the league, allowing 44.7 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Warriors are 11th in the NBA, giving up 24.9 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors have allowed 11.8 makes per contest, 10th in the league.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 31 14 1 1 4 0 1 10/27/2023 30 10 4 1 1 0 1

