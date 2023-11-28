The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Leon Draisaitl, William Karlsson and others in this matchup.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Karlsson drives the offense for Vegas with 21 points (1.0 per game), with 10 goals and 11 assists in 22 games (playing 17:38 per game).

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Nov. 27 1 0 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 at Stars Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Nov. 18 1 0 1 4

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Jack Eichel is a leading scorer for Vegas with 20 total points this season. He has scored eight goals and added 12 assists in 22 games.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Nov. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Coyotes Nov. 25 0 0 0 8 at Stars Nov. 22 1 0 1 4 at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Nov. 18 0 1 1 3

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Mark Stone's five goals and 13 assists add up to 18 points this season.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Nov. 27 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 25 0 0 0 3 at Stars Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 at Penguins Nov. 19 0 0 0 0 at Flyers Nov. 18 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Draisaitl is one of Edmonton's top contributors (28 total points), having amassed nine goals and 19 assists.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Nov. 26 1 1 2 1 at Capitals Nov. 24 2 1 3 3 at Hurricanes Nov. 22 0 1 1 2 at Panthers Nov. 20 0 1 1 3 at Lightning Nov. 18 0 0 0 1

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

Connor McDavid is another of Edmonton's most productive contributors through 18 games, with seven goals and 18 assists.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Nov. 26 1 4 5 4 at Capitals Nov. 24 0 4 4 2 at Hurricanes Nov. 22 0 1 1 1 at Panthers Nov. 20 2 0 2 3 at Lightning Nov. 18 0 0 0 4

