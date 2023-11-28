Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Oilers on November 28, 2023
The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Leon Draisaitl, William Karlsson and others in this matchup.
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Karlsson drives the offense for Vegas with 21 points (1.0 per game), with 10 goals and 11 assists in 22 games (playing 17:38 per game).
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Nov. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Penguins
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|4
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Jack Eichel is a leading scorer for Vegas with 20 total points this season. He has scored eight goals and added 12 assists in 22 games.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|8
|at Stars
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Penguins
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flyers
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
Mark Stone Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Mark Stone's five goals and 13 assists add up to 18 points this season.
Stone Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Stars
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Penguins
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Flyers
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Draisaitl is one of Edmonton's top contributors (28 total points), having amassed nine goals and 19 assists.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 26
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Capitals
|Nov. 24
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Panthers
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
Connor McDavid is another of Edmonton's most productive contributors through 18 games, with seven goals and 18 assists.
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 26
|1
|4
|5
|4
|at Capitals
|Nov. 24
|0
|4
|4
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Panthers
|Nov. 20
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Lightning
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|4
