The Western Conference's 13th-ranked squad, the Edmonton Oilers (7-12-1), host the top-ranked team from the Western Conference, the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-3), on Tuesday, November 28 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-150) Golden Knights (+125) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Golden Knights Betting Insights

This season the Golden Knights have been an underdog in three games, but won all of them.

Vegas has not been listed as a bigger underdog this season than the +125 moneyline for this game.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Golden Knights have a 44.4% chance to win.

Vegas has played eight games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 66 (12th) Goals 67 (8th) 74 (27th) Goals Allowed 52 (4th) 19 (4th) Power Play Goals 17 (8th) 18 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (4th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas has logged just one win versus the spread over its last 10 contests, and is 3-5-2 overall during that span.

Vegas has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.

The Golden Knights have averaged a total of 6.2 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 less than this game's total of 6.5.

Over their last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring 2.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.3.

The Golden Knights have scored the eighth-most goals (67 goals, 3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have given up just 2.4 goals per game, 52 total, the fourth-fewest among league teams.

They have a +15 goal differential, which is fifth-best in the league.

