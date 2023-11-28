When the Edmonton Oilers face the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Tuesday (beginning at 9:00 PM ET), Connor McDavid and William Karlsson will be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Information

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Jack Eichel is a top offensive contributor for his club with 20 points (one per game), as he has totaled eight goals and 12 assists in 21 games (playing 20:23 per game).

Karlsson is a top scorer for Vegas, with 20 total points this season. In 21 games, he has netted nine goals and provided 11 assists.

This season, Mark Stone has scored five goals and contributed 13 assists for Vegas, giving him a point total of 18.

In the crease, Logan Thompson has a .921 save percentage (10th-best in the league), with 246 total saves, while allowing 21 goals (2.3 goals against average). He has put up a 5-3-1 record between the posts for Vegas this season.

Oilers Players to Watch

Leon Draisaitl is one of Edmonton's top contributors with 28 points. He has scored nine goals and picked up 19 assists this season.

Through 18 games, McDavid has scored seven goals and picked up 18 assists.

Zach Hyman has posted 12 goals and 10 assists for Edmonton.

In two games, Calvin Pickard's record is 0-1-0. He has conceded five goals (2.94 goals against average) and has made 40 saves.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 13th 3.3 Goals Scored 3.14 18th 30th 3.7 Goals Allowed 2.38 2nd 4th 33.1 Shots 31.6 13th 7th 28.6 Shots Allowed 29.8 13th 6th 25.68% Power Play % 21.62% 12th 20th 77.22% Penalty Kill % 85.94% 7th

