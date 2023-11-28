The Edmonton Oilers (7-12-1) are favorites when they host the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-3) on Tuesday, November 28 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The Oilers are -135 on the moneyline to win, while the Golden Knights have +110 moneyline odds.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Betting Trends

Vegas and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in eight of 22 games this season.

The Oilers have been victorious in seven of their 15 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (46.7%).

This season the Golden Knights have been an underdog three times, but claimed an upset in each of those games.

When playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, Edmonton has compiled a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of its games).

Vegas has had moneyline odds of +110 or longer once this season and won that game.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+140) Chandler Stephenson 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-118) - Mark Stone 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (-175) 2.5 (+145)

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 4-5 6-4-0 6.8 3.90 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.90 3.00 10 26.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-5-2 1-8 2-8-0 6.2 2.00 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-5-2 2.00 2.30 6 17.6% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-7 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 1 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8

