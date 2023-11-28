Two squads at opposite ends of the Western Conference standings will clash when the first-place Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-3) visit the 13th-place Edmonton Oilers (7-12-1) on Tuesday, November 28 at Rogers Place.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to ESPN+ and SCRIPPS to watch as the Oilers and the Golden Knights meet.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights give up only 2.4 goals per game (52 in total), the fourth-fewest in the league.

The Golden Knights are eighth in the NHL in scoring (67 goals, 3.0 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged two goals per game (20 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % William Karlsson 22 10 11 21 10 14 57.8% Jack Eichel 22 8 12 20 13 23 46.9% Mark Stone 22 5 13 18 12 22 - Shea Theodore 20 4 14 18 13 10 - Jonathan Marchessault 22 9 5 14 11 15 33.3%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers have allowed 74 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 27th in NHL play in goals against.

The Oilers' 66 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Oilers have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have given up three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that span.

Oilers Key Players