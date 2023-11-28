How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:12 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Two squads at opposite ends of the Western Conference standings will clash when the first-place Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-3) visit the 13th-place Edmonton Oilers (7-12-1) on Tuesday, November 28 at Rogers Place.
You can tune in to ESPN+ and SCRIPPS to watch as the Oilers and the Golden Knights meet.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights give up only 2.4 goals per game (52 in total), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Golden Knights are eighth in the NHL in scoring (67 goals, 3.0 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged two goals per game (20 total) over that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Karlsson
|22
|10
|11
|21
|10
|14
|57.8%
|Jack Eichel
|22
|8
|12
|20
|13
|23
|46.9%
|Mark Stone
|22
|5
|13
|18
|12
|22
|-
|Shea Theodore
|20
|4
|14
|18
|13
|10
|-
|Jonathan Marchessault
|22
|9
|5
|14
|11
|15
|33.3%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers have allowed 74 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 27th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Oilers' 66 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Oilers have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have given up three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that span.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Leon Draisaitl
|20
|9
|19
|28
|28
|26
|56.5%
|Connor McDavid
|18
|7
|18
|25
|21
|18
|45%
|Zach Hyman
|20
|12
|10
|22
|5
|8
|33.3%
|Evan Bouchard
|20
|5
|15
|20
|20
|9
|-
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|20
|5
|13
|18
|9
|15
|46.7%
