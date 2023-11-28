Here's a peek at the injury report for the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-3), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Golden Knights prepare for their matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (7-12-1) at Rogers Place on Tuesday, November 28 at 9:00 PM ET.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Theodore D Out Upper Body Alec Martinez D Questionable Lower Body

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Dylan Holloway LW Out Knee Ryan Fanti G Out Hip

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Edmonton, Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta Arena: Rogers Place

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights' 67 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them eighth in the NHL.

Vegas has one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 52 total goals (only 2.4 per game), fourth in the league.

With a goal differential of +15, they are fifth-best in the league.

Oilers Season Insights

Edmonton's 66 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

Its goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the league.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-135) Golden Knights (+110) 6.5

