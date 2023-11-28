Golden Knights vs. Oilers Injury Report Today - November 28
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-3), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Golden Knights prepare for their matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (7-12-1) at Rogers Place on Tuesday, November 28 at 9:00 PM ET.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Shea Theodore
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Alec Martinez
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Dylan Holloway
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Ryan Fanti
|G
|Out
|Hip
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Edmonton, Alberta
- Arena: Rogers Place
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights' 67 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them eighth in the NHL.
- Vegas has one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 52 total goals (only 2.4 per game), fourth in the league.
- With a goal differential of +15, they are fifth-best in the league.
Oilers Season Insights
- Edmonton's 66 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- Its goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the league.
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-135)
|Golden Knights (+110)
|6.5
