Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:52 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Douglas County, Nevada today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McQueen High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 28
- Location: Minden, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.