De'Aaron Fox and his Sacramento Kings teammates will take on the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Fox, in his most recent game, had 36 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists in a 124-111 win over the Timberwolves.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Fox, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 27.5 29.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 Assists 5.5 6.0 PRA -- 40.2 PR -- 34.2 3PM 2.5 3.2



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Warriors

Fox is responsible for taking 16.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 22.3 per game.

He's taken 8.6 threes per game, or 13.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Fox's opponents, the Warriors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 102.7 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.6.

Conceding 114 points per contest, the Warriors are the 18th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Warriors have conceded 44.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the NBA.

Allowing 24.9 assists per game, the Warriors are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

The Warriors are the 10th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.8 made 3-pointers per game.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 39 39 4 4 5 0 2

