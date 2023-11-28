Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Clark County, Nevada today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Moapa Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 28
- Location: Overton, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cimarron-Memorial High School at Canyon Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 28
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sierra Vista High School at Green Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 28
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Shadow Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 28
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Career Technical Academy at Western High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 28
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Sage Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 28
- Location: Newport Coast, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
