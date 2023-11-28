There is high school basketball competition in Clark County, Nevada today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Moapa Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 28

6:00 PM PT on November 28 Location: Overton, NV

Overton, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Cimarron-Memorial High School at Canyon Springs High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 28

6:30 PM PT on November 28 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Sierra Vista High School at Green Valley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 28

6:30 PM PT on November 28 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Shadow Ridge High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 28

6:30 PM PT on November 28 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Career Technical Academy at Western High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 28

6:30 PM PT on November 28 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy High School at Sage Hill High School