Chandler Stephenson and the Vegas Golden Knights will meet the Edmonton Oilers at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Rogers Place. Thinking about a wager on Stephenson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

Stephenson has averaged 15:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Stephenson has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 18 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Stephenson has a point in seven games this season (out of 18), including multiple points three times.

In seven of 18 games this year, Stephenson has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Stephenson has an implied probability of 54.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Stephenson has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 74 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 18 Games 10 11 Points 3 2 Goals 2 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.