Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carson City County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Carson City County, Nevada today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Carson City County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carson High School at Sparks High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 28
- Location: Sparks, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
