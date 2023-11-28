Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Edmonton Oilers at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Looking to bet on Pietrangelo's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Pietrangelo has averaged 18:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Pietrangelo has scored a goal in one of 17 games this year.

Pietrangelo has recorded a point in a game six times this season over 17 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Pietrangelo has an assist in six of 17 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Pietrangelo hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 74 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 17 Games 10 9 Points 4 1 Goals 0 8 Assists 4

