When the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Calgary Flames on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, will Zach Whitecloud find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Zach Whitecloud score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Whitecloud stats and insights

Whitecloud is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Flames.

Whitecloud has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

