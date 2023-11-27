William Karlsson and the Vegas Golden Knights will be in action on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. Looking to wager on Karlsson's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

William Karlsson vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Karlsson has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 17:30 on the ice per game.

Karlsson has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 14 of 21 games this season, Karlsson has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 21 games this year, Karlsson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Karlsson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are allowing 71 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 21 Games 4 20 Points 1 9 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

