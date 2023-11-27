Will Paul Cotter Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 27?
Should you wager on Paul Cotter to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames meet up on Monday at 9:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Cotter stats and insights
- In three of 21 games this season, Cotter has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.
- On the power play, Cotter has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 71 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cotter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:00
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:11
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|6:05
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:05
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:18
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Home
|W 7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.