Will Nicolas Roy Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 27?
On Monday at 9:30 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights square off with the Calgary Flames. Is Nicolas Roy going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Roy stats and insights
- Roy has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- Roy has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Roy's shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are allowing 71 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Roy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|15:47
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Away
|W 6-5
|10/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|14:13
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|13:20
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/17/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/14/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Home
|W 4-1
Golden Knights vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
