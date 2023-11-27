On Monday at 9:30 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights square off with the Calgary Flames. Is Nicolas Roy going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Roy stats and insights

Roy has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Roy has picked up one assist on the power play.

Roy's shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 71 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Roy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:47 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:32 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:04 Away W 6-5 10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:10 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:13 Away W 5-3 10/19/2023 Jets 1 1 0 13:20 Away W 5-3 10/17/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 3-2 SO 10/14/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:04 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.