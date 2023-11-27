On Monday at 9:30 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights square off with the Calgary Flames. Is Nicolas Roy going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Roy stats and insights

  • Roy has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
  • Roy has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Roy's shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flames are allowing 71 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Roy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:47 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:32 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:04 Away W 6-5
10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:10 Home W 3-2
10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:13 Away W 5-3
10/19/2023 Jets 1 1 0 13:20 Away W 5-3
10/17/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 3-2 SO
10/14/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:04 Home W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

