Will Nicolas Hague light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the Calgary Flames on Monday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Hague stats and insights

In one of 13 games this season, Hague scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

Hague has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Hague recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:02 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:43 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:53 Away L 3-0 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:38 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:30 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:02 Away W 5-3 10/19/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:10 Away W 5-3 10/17/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:04 Home W 3-2 SO

Golden Knights vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

