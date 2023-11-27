Will Nicolas Hague Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 27?
Will Nicolas Hague light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the Calgary Flames on Monday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Hague stats and insights
- In one of 13 games this season, Hague scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.
- Hague has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Hague recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:02
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:10
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/17/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:04
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Golden Knights vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
