How to Watch the NBA on Monday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA schedule has lots in store. Among those five contests is the Los Angeles Lakers playing the Philadelphia 76ers.
Today's NBA Games
The Philadelphia 76ers play the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers hit the road the 76ers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet LA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 11-5
- LAL Record: 10-7
- PHI Stats: 119.4 PPG (fifth in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (15th)
- LAL Stats: 112.9 PPG (17th in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (32.1 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 6.3 APG)
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (22.1 PPG, 12.1 RPG, 3.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -4.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -200
- LAL Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 231.5 points
The Indiana Pacers take on the Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers go on the road to face the Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 9-6
- POR Record: 4-12
- IND Stats: 128.8 PPG (first in NBA), 125.5 Opp. PPG (30th)
- POR Stats: 104.3 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (14th)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (25.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 12.1 APG)
- POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (22.8 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: IND -11.5
- IND Odds to Win: -650
- POR Odds to Win: +475
- Total: 240.5 points
The Detroit Pistons face the Washington Wizards
The Wizards look to pull off a road win at the Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDET and MNMT
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DET Record: 2-14
- WAS Record: 2-14
- DET Stats: 109.8 PPG (24th in NBA), 117.2 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- WAS Stats: 115.5 PPG (ninth in NBA), 125.1 Opp. PPG (29th)
Players to Watch
- DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (22.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 7.1 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.9 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 4.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DET -3.5
- DET Odds to Win: -155
- WAS Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 234.5 points
The Utah Jazz play the New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans hit the road the Jazz on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: KJZZ and BSNO
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- UTA Record: 5-11
- NO Record: 9-8
- UTA Stats: 114.3 PPG (12th in NBA), 121.1 Opp. PPG (25th)
- NO Stats: 112.9 PPG (17th in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (15th)
Players to Watch
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.1 APG)
- NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (24.6 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NO -4.5
- NO Odds to Win: -175
- UTA Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 229.5 points
The Los Angeles Clippers play host to the Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets take to the home court of the Clippers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, and ALT2
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAC Record: 7-8
- DEN Record: 11-6
- LAC Stats: 112.3 PPG (20th in NBA), 108.1 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- DEN Stats: 113.1 PPG (16th in NBA), 109.2 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- LAC Key Player: Paul George (25.4 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 3.6 APG)
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (28.8 PPG, 13.4 RPG, 8.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -4.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -190
- DEN Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 219.5 points
