Will Michael Amadio Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 27?
When the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Calgary Flames on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, will Michael Amadio score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Amadio stats and insights
- Amadio has scored in three of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- Amadio has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 71 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.0 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Amadio recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|11:43
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|13:52
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|14:35
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|10:53
|Home
|W 7-0
Golden Knights vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
