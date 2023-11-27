When the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Calgary Flames on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, will Michael Amadio score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Michael Amadio score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500

Amadio stats and insights

Amadio has scored in three of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Amadio has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 71 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.0 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Amadio recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:55 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 1 1 0 11:43 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:22 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:52 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 14:35 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:33 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 10:53 Home W 7-0

Golden Knights vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

